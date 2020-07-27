DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Sartorius from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.00.

Get Sartorius alerts:

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $310.00 on Friday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $313.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.93.

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.