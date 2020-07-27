Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNLVF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

