SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s (SGPYY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Koninklijke DSM Upgraded at Main First Bank
Koninklijke DSM Upgraded at Main First Bank
DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sartorius
DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sartorius
Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group
Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Dirtt Environmental Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dirtt Environmental Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Ichor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Ichor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report