SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s (SGPYY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

