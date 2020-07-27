Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.25 million.
TSE:DRT opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million and a P/E ratio of -25.85.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
