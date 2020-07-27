Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.25 million.

TSE:DRT opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million and a P/E ratio of -25.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

