Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.54 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 2.52. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

