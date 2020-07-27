Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.54 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ICHR opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 2.52. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83.
In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.