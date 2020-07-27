Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHGG opened at $73.42 on Monday. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $79.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,481,580.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

