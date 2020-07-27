Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRTG opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

