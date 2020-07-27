Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRNT opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.99. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

