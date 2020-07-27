Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.53 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

