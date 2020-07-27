Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $35.01 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.