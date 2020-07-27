Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

