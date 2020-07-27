Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.