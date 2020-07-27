Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT):

7/23/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $125.00.

7/20/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $97.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2020 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

ABT opened at $98.95 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.