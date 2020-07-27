FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Reduced by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $9.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.18. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

CMG stock opened at $1,130.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $890.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,187.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $5,925,473. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

