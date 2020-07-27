Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

