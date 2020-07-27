Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NYSE:SCL opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 134.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $50,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

