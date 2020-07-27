Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $280.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report