Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $280.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

