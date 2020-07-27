Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report