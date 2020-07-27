Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

