Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.53. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $4,501,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.