Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst B. Canino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of RDUS opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

