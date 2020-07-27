FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will earn $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.69. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.