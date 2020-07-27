Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $264.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $274.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $276.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $205.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,385 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

