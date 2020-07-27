Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.