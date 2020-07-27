FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EW. Cfra lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of EW opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $1,186,889.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,440.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,903 shares of company stock worth $25,383,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $821,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,669,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.