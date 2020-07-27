Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BRKL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

