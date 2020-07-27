Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dover Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

DOV opened at $105.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

