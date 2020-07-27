Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post $370.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.99 million and the highest is $381.60 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $448.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $64.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

