$17.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.46 billion and the lowest is $16.92 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $74.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 billion to $75.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.96 billion to $75.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

