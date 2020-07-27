SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

EA opened at $135.24 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

