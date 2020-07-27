FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

