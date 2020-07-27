FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Funko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Funko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Radius Health Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Radius Health Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report