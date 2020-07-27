Equity BancShares Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 1,420.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

