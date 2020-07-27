Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Stepan to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report