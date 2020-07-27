Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

