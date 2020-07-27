Analysts Set Expectations for Equifax Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Equifax stock opened at $167.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 30.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 321.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 81.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

