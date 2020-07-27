Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Increased by Analyst

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

