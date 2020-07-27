Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.