Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Funko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Funko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Radius Health Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
Radius Health Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report