$611.90 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $611.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.00 million and the highest is $626.80 million. Crane posted sales of $841.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $5,705,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.