$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Resonant reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Resonant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

