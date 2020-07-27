Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Farfetch by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Farfetch by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

