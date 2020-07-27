First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First American Financial by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

