LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after buying an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 135,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

