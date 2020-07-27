Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXGPY. Citigroup lowered NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale cut NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NXGPY opened at $31.02 on Monday. NEXT/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

