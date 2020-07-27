FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of SGMS opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

