Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AR. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of $605.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.34 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

