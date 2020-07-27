FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Issued By Beacon Securities

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $483.77 million and a PE ratio of -91.54.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$60,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,015. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,619,254.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

