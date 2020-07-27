NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $8.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$114.00 to C$113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NGT stock opened at C$89.23 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$44.00 and a twelve month high of C$96.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

