FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tc Pipelines Lp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tc Pipelines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $454,919,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $291,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,501 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,819 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.