FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of TECK opened at $11.17 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

