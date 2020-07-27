Bureau Veritas SA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bureau Veritas in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

BVRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.88 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

