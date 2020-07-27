Brokers Offer Predictions for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report released on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHP. Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

