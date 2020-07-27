Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Hotels in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $201,489,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,742,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,345,000 after purchasing an additional 604,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

